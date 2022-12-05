Read full article on original website
Texaslady
3d ago
There is no possible reason I would be able to forgive in this situation. I am angry and she is not even my child - there should be zero tolerance with it comes to child murders. He is guilty and his execution should be carried out within 30 days. One and done.
kim
4d ago
I would of never forgave him. I can understand where all the hate is coming from. The grandfather has every right to how he feels. Such a sweet young soul gone to soon
Related
FedEx driver admitted to strangling Athena Strand after hitting her with his van: warrant
Texas 7-year-old Athena Strand was strangled by alleged murderer Tanner Horner, a 30-year-old contracted FedEx driver, after she was hit by his van.
Athena Strand murder: Texas sheriff pursuing death penalty for suspect Tanner Lynn Horner
The Texas sheriff handling the investigation into the homicide of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl, tells Fox News Digital his office is pursuing the death penalty for the suspect.
Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction
DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
Mother of Athena Strand, missing Texas girl found dead, posts emotional tributes: 'No one deserves' this
The mother of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead last week after being missing, is now speaking out on Facebook, writing that she is "broken."
Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
USC's Caleb Williams clarifies deleted tweet about TCU quarterback: 'Wasn’t laughing at Max D!'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams said on Twitter Sunday that he wasn't "laughing" at TCU quarterback Max Duggan in response to a video of the distraught signal caller.
