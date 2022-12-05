Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign countryDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Seasonal, sunny Friday
Mostly sunny skies are across Denver for Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The weekend ahead is even nicer with warmer temperatures on Sunday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Seasonal, sunny Friday. Mostly sunny skies are across Denver for Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The...
KDVR.com
Mild and sunny weekend
Conditions will be mild and pleasant this weekend before the next snowstorm comes through the state. Conditions will be mild and pleasant this weekend before the next snowstorm comes through the state. Advocates react to wolf reintroduction draft plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday,...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Brisk winds with sunny skies
A boundary clears out of the higher elevations, bringing breezy winds to the Metro area with sunny skies. Temperatures are a few degrees above average, in the upper 40s, Thursday afternoon. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Brisk winds with sunny skies. A boundary clears out of the higher elevations, bringing...
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday, and a group for endangered animal advocates feels there are already changes that need to be made. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire
Thomas Purdy lost everything when his apartment building was destroyed in a fire. That includes the loss of the love of his life and her young daughter. Courtney Fromm reports. Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire. Thomas Purdy lost everything when his apartment building was destroyed in a...
KDVR.com
Windy, mild Thursday
It'll be a breezy day tomorrow with mild temperatures in store for the weekend. It'll be a breezy day tomorrow with mild temperatures in store for the weekend. Person of interest wanted in Arapahoe County death. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 28-year-old man who may have...
KDVR.com
Advocates react to wolf reintroduction draft plan
Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday, and a group for endangered animal advocates feels there are already changes that need to be made. Gabby Easterwood reports. Advocates react to wolf reintroduction draft plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday, and...
KDVR.com
Denver is preparing for waves of more migrants
An influx of migrants from South and Central America has appeared in Denver. Vicente Arenas reports. An influx of migrants from South and Central America has appeared in Denver. Vicente Arenas reports. What’s the future of the Colorado GOP?. On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman...
KDVR.com
Outdoor Colorado: Colorado National Guard bagpiper
Master Sgt. Jim DeGeorge plays the bagpipes to honor the fallen. Dan Daru reports. Outdoor Colorado: Colorado National Guard bagpiper. Master Sgt. Jim DeGeorge plays the bagpipes to honor the fallen. Dan Daru reports. Colorado left out of DNC 2024 presidential primary …. On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday,...
KDVR.com
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight
A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
KDVR.com
$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing
A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports. $20,000 reward offered in bystander’s killing. A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather...
KDVR.com
$353 million awarded in DUI killing of pro cyclist Gwen Inglis
A Jefferson County jury has awarded $353 million in damages to the Estate of Gwen Inglis and her husband Michael after the pro cyclist was hit and killed by an impaired driver last year. Carly Moore reports. $353 million awarded in DUI killing of pro cyclist …. A Jefferson County...
KDVR.com
What's the future of the Colorado GOP?
On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state. On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state.
KDVR.com
Jeremy Bloom: 'I was a cog in the wheel' getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU. Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting …. Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments:...
KDVR.com
Guns seized from Club Q suspect in 2021 arrest
Law enforcement says the weapons seized from the Club Q shooting suspect after a 2021 bomb threat arrest were never returned. Joshua Short reports. Law enforcement says the weapons seized from the Club Q shooting suspect after a 2021 bomb threat arrest were never returned. Joshua Short reports. Advocates react...
KDVR.com
Club Q shooting suspect's 2021 case unsealed
Documents were unsealed detailing a past bomb threat case involving Anderson Aldrich in June 2021. Nicole Fierro reports. Documents were unsealed detailing a past bomb threat case involving Anderson Aldrich in June 2021. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Seasonal, sunny Friday. Mostly sunny skies are across Denver for Friday with...
KDVR.com
Veteran at Pearl Harbor remembers 1941 attack
A Colorado veteran was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked in 1941. Greg Nieto reports. A Colorado veteran was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked in 1941. Greg Nieto reports. Outdoor Colorado: Colorado National Guard bagpiper. Master Sgt. Jim DeGeorge plays the bagpipes to honor the fallen. Dan...
KDVR.com
Arrest document unsealed in Club Q shooting
FOX31 legal expert Christopher Decker discusses the document that details the initial police account of the night of the Club Q shooting. FOX31 legal expert Christopher Decker discusses the document that details the initial police account of the night of the Club Q shooting. $353 million awarded in DUI killing...
KDVR.com
Rebelry Boutique Features Trendy Winter Staples Ahead of the Holidays
So many fun trends have been circling the fashion world this winter. From oversized outerwear and preppy pleats to fur pieces and tonal dressing there are plenty of reasons to add fashionable pieces to your wardrobe wish list this holiday. Our GDC team got dressed to the 9’s in all...
KDVR.com
GDC Explores ‘Mistletoe Village’ at Gaylord Rockies Resort
Sponsored Segment by Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. ‘Tis the season for holiday fun the whole family will enjoy and the best place to experience it all is at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center! GDC Host Spencer Thomas took to the resort to walk through the wonderous world of ‘Mistletoe Village’ to learn more about what this magical place has to offer.
Comments / 0