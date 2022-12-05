Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire destroys home in Sargent County
(Sargent County, ND) -- A home in Sargent County is destroyed after a fire. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at a home four miles southeast of Cogswell. The home owner was able to escape safely. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. The home is a...
kfgo.com
Valley City Police arrest man for DUI after he nearly drives off bridge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Valley City Police responded to a crash early Saturday on the bridge adjacent to the sports bubble and wellness center at Valley City State and found a car hanging dangerously off the edge of the bridge, above the Sheyenne River. Police say 24-year-old Valley...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
