Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Man found shot and killed next to U-Haul on I-240, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed next to a U-Haul on a Memphis interstate. Officers responded to I-240 southbound at Jackson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 for a ‘man down’ call.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a Memphis rooming house. The shooting happened Dec. 5 at a rooming house in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue. Memphis Police found multiple witnesses at the house who said the shooter and victim, a man,...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
Man faces 16 counts of reckless endangerment after gunfire rips through Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after gunfire erupted at a local apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 3 at the Hillview Apartments in the 2500 block of Hillview Drive. A man flagged down Memphis Police officers and said he’s witnessed multiple men in a shootout...
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
localmemphis.com
Man critically injured after Hickory Hill hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
desotocountynews.com
Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident
Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
2 charged after man shot multiple times during robbery set up through dating app
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly luring a man to be robbed through a dating app and then shooting him multiple times. On Oct. 16, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Brockwood Cove and Leonard Road around 11:30 p.m. According to an...
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
1 in hospital after accidental shooting near FedEx training facility, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-morning shooting near the FedEx Operations Training Center left one person in the hospital. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the facility, located at 3855 Airways Blvd. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One. Memphis Police later confirmed...
5 people arrested after weed, loaded magazine found in car at Memphis condos, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after weed and a loaded gun magazine were found inside of a car at a Memphis condominium, police said. On Dec. 7, detectives were on surveillance, part of Operation Sleigh Ride, near Knight Arnold and Mendenhall, court records show. Those officers said...
Murder warrant issued for suspect after 1 killed, 2 injured in Olive Branch shooting
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. FOX13 learned that the man who died and a man injured in the shooting share the same last name of Newsom. Officers responded just before 10 p.m....
localmemphis.com
East Memphis residents speak out after deadly pedestrian crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking in Memphis can be dangerous. Tuesday, police responded to three separate deadly pedestrian crashes. So far this year, there have been at least 78 pedestrian deaths in Memphis. Three of them happened in the span of five hours Tuesday night. This brings the total to...
Man wanted in deadly shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in South Memphis earlier this week, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Gaston Avenue near East McLemore Avenue. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council got their monthly crime update from MPD on Tuesday and it included an update on an injured police officer. Tuesday’s meeting started with Members of the council offering their prayers for a Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Monday night. “I […]
Police investigate pair of deadly shootings in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after two people were killed in two separate shootings in North Memphis. John Ballentine, who lives in the area, feels this city is dealing with an uphill battle concerning crime. “It’s just we got to do a whole lot better,” he said. To understand why he feels this way, […]
Woman shot boyfriend in groin with stolen gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument. Memphis Police responded Dec. 6 to a shooting in the 1000 block of Kney Street, where a man had been shot. The victim told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Alexius...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight. MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi. The vehicle was later found on...
