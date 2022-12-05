ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man critically injured after Hickory Hill hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident

Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
localmemphis.com

East Memphis residents speak out after deadly pedestrian crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking in Memphis can be dangerous. Tuesday, police responded to three separate deadly pedestrian crashes. So far this year, there have been at least 78 pedestrian deaths in Memphis. Three of them happened in the span of five hours Tuesday night. This brings the total to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council got their monthly crime update from MPD on Tuesday and it included an update on an injured police officer. Tuesday’s meeting started with Members of the council offering their prayers for a Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Monday night. “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police investigate pair of deadly shootings in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after two people were killed in two separate shootings in North Memphis. John Ballentine, who lives in the area, feels this city is dealing with an uphill battle concerning crime.  “It’s just we got to do a whole lot better,” he said. To understand why he feels this way, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight. MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi. The vehicle was later found on...
MEMPHIS, TN

