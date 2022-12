On Thursday (December 8), Tina Turner’s second-oldest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at just 62 years old. According to local law enforcement, they received a call on Thursday morning from a neighbor who reported Ronnie was struggling to breathe. After a few minutes, he couldn’t breathe at all, per TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO