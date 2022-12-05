Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
wchstv.com
Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said two people were transported to the hospital Friday morning after a crash in Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue. All eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue near Thayer Street were closed following the crash....
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
wchstv.com
Police, dispatchers credit training to shooting hoax response
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The shooting call at South Charleston High School may have turned out to be a hoax, but first responders pledge to treat any future calls like the real thing. Multiple first responders rushed to the school Wednesday on a day that hoax shooting calls...
woay.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
Investigation leads to Domestic Battery arrest
ASHFORD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following police response to the Ashford area last Thursday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, authorities responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the Ashford region of Boone County. Upon arrival on the...
Metro News
Update: Arrest made in Beckley shooting death
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Police in Beckley have secured an arrest warrant in a recent shooting death. Authorities said Thursday they are looking for Aredith “NayNay” Thompson in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting death of Juwan Greer. Greer’s body was found at a residence on Truman Avenue...
West Virginia inmate death under investigation, family files lawsuit
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail. Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha dispatchers: Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 119
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wreck involving three vehicles has stalled traffic along Route 119 near the Southridge Shopping Center. Dispatchers report the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Southridge Boulevard. The South Charleston Fire Department and EMS have responded to the scene. Dispatchers report northbound travel...
wchstv.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a train in Boone County, dispatchers say
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday by a train. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. on Prenter Road in the Seth area. State Police and CSX police are investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
wchstv.com
Man reported missing in Logan County found safe, deputies say
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:25 p.m., 12/9/22. A man who was reported missing in Logan County has been located, deputies said. David Aaron Gray, of Bruno, was found safe Friday afternoon, the Logan County Sheriff's Office said. ORIGINAL STORY. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
WSAZ
Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
WSAZ
False report of shooting threat at South Charleston High School
Par Mar store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen. Community anxious for answers in body found investigation. Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on November 22. Investigators are still working to determine what happened to him. Area vehicle dealer recognized on the national scale. Updated: 5 hours...
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Fayette County motel devastated by fire Friday evening
Dispatchers report a Fayette County motel was devastated by fire Friday evening. A blaze at the Midway T&C Motel in Mossy, West Virginia was reported by dispatchers shortly after 6 p.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone was staying at the motel at the time of the fire. No...
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
Fayette County man faces felony charges of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. James Barr is charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area on December 1, 2022. When they arrived on scene, […]
wchstv.com
Nearby businesses hope new rules for East End Par Mar will help cut down on crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Businesses close to the Par Mar convenience store in Charleston's East End are hoping new rules for the business will bring about positive change. The Par Mar located on Washington Street East is back open and running after it was forced to close by city officials following a large-scale drug investigation last week.
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing. Kevin Erwin, 45, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1