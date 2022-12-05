Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Temperatures remain above average through the weekend
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
County leaders gather in Montgomery, set priorities for 2023 legislative session
Leaders for each of Alabama's 67 counties came together in Montgomery to discuss priorities for the 2023 legislative session. "There's a lot of decisions made in Montgomery that affect counties in different ways. It is good to have one voice and coming together like this we can all be on the same page and speak with one voice," said Jay Thompson, President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).
Alabama lawmakers must find place for extra $2.7 billion in education funds
Alabama lawmakers are now faced with figuring out how to spend an extra $2.7 billion dollars in unexpected education funding. According to the Alabama Association of School Boards, lawmakers budgeted $7.7 billion dollars in tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, but instead, they brought in $10.4 billion. These extra funds have to be delegated to education.
Daycares look to raise enrollment rates amid continuing inflation
Inflation is leading some Alabama daycares to raise their enrollment rates. According to a study done by the Alabama Department of Human Services, child care facility costs rose 17% following the pandemic and are only continuing to increase. Between high costs of food, utility bills, and vehicle up-keep for field...
'They are not alone:' Town Hall held to discuss veteran suicide prevention
Military veterans of all ages are choosing to take their own life and it's a problem all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year since 2001 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. It's an issue that isn't talked about enough, and the VA is trying to change the discussion with outreach programs.
