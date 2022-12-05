ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Arson investigation underway following house fire in Oak Hill

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — An early fire Monday morning is being investigated as arson. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the Oak Hill area off the W. Beltway and Timuquana Road.

The house on George Wood Lane was damaged by fire and smoke. No one was injured.

A woman who rents the home told Action News Jax that her sister started the fire. She says her sister suffers mental health disorders.

“I never imagined this happening to me. I came home last night around 11:59 and my house was in flames. Flames were everywhere and I’m glad my husband, my mom and my daughter was able to get out the house in time.”, said Tameka Wolfe.

The house is unlivable, and the family was seeking help from the Red Cross.

“I just feel lost, like everything you worked so hard for is gone. Memories, pictures, everything is gone, I don’t have anything and it’s a hard time for me and my family right now.”, Wolfe said.

