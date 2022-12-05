ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and gun rights advocates celebrated the newest amendment to the Iowa Constitution

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right. Lawmakers, advocates commemorate gun rights amendment. The amendment enshrines gun rights, provides strict legal protections in the state constitution.
IOWA STATE
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest

Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale

SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
LE MARS, IA
IHSAA approves socioeconomic factor to be instituted for football classification

The first step has been made for a socioeconomic factor to play a role in Iowa high school football classification as early as next fall. On Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation from the IHSAA classification committee to adopt a model similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League.
IOWA STATE

