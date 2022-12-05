Report: Tua Tagovailoa's ankle injury 'isn't believed to be significant'

During the Miami Dolphins’ Sunday afternoon loss to the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game for their final offensive possession, as the team announced that he was dealing with an ankle injury.

This came after a play where Tagovailoa was hit cleanly by Nick Bosa, who came down on the quarterback’s ankles for his third sack of the day.

While the former Crimson Tide signal-caller said he was going to get some things checked out after the game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the injury wasn’t too serious, and Tagovailoa could’ve re-entered the game if it wasn’t out-of-hand.

With Miami’s issues protecting the quarterback over the last two weeks, this was the right move from Mike McDaniel. The game was over, so it was a good idea to keep him away from any unnecessary hits, especially when considering the tough stretch that the team has ahead of them.