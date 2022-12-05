ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX must-see Christmas Houses

(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WTKR

Norfolk Botanical Garden's beautiful "Garden of Lights" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally ventures out to see the "Dominion Energy Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden, a treasured holiday event that carries on a tradition spanning over 25 years. The "Garden of Lights" walking event continues through January 1! Reservations are encouraged, though limited walk-up...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tradition Brewing Company Holds Fundraiser For Viking Burger

NEWPORT NEWS—On Sunday, November 27, Tradition Brewing Company, located at 700 Thimble Shoals Boulevard in Newport News, opened its doors to a host of live bands to raise money for another local business, Viking Burger. The event, titled “The NeighBREWhood Watch,” was the brainchild of Brian Alexander Birkbeck, who...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Virginia Beach: 7 Best Areas

For beachfront fun, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, and family-friendly attractions, you can’t beat the coastal vibe of Virginia Beach. With 28 miles of sandy beach fun and 38 miles of shoreline, Virginia Beach is the longest pleasure beach in the world. That’s according to the Guinness Book of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this Winter

Don’t miss a single one of these top things to do in Virginia Beach this winter! We’ve got the scoop on fun events and activities in December, January, February, and March in Hampton Roads. If you’re looking for a great date spot this weekend or something to do today or tomorrow, try these great ways to keep the cold at bay and enjoy all Hampton Roads has to offer.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

The perfect gift for travelers with AAA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Holly Dalby, director of public affairs at AAA Tidewater Virginia, joins Coast Live to share how gifting a AAA membership can be a thoughtful and useful holiday gift for folks who often take to the road and travel!. Presented by AAA Tidewater Virginia. Give the...

