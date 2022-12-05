Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Related
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Typically, professional actors are selected, but this year a Virginia Beach family was chosen as part of a larger effort by the company to attract shoppers.
WAVY News 10
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas Houses
(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
WTKR
Norfolk Botanical Garden's beautiful "Garden of Lights" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally ventures out to see the "Dominion Energy Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden, a treasured holiday event that carries on a tradition spanning over 25 years. The "Garden of Lights" walking event continues through January 1! Reservations are encouraged, though limited walk-up...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tradition Brewing Company Holds Fundraiser For Viking Burger
NEWPORT NEWS—On Sunday, November 27, Tradition Brewing Company, located at 700 Thimble Shoals Boulevard in Newport News, opened its doors to a host of live bands to raise money for another local business, Viking Burger. The event, titled “The NeighBREWhood Watch,” was the brainchild of Brian Alexander Birkbeck, who...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Virginia Beach: 7 Best Areas
For beachfront fun, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, and family-friendly attractions, you can’t beat the coastal vibe of Virginia Beach. With 28 miles of sandy beach fun and 38 miles of shoreline, Virginia Beach is the longest pleasure beach in the world. That’s according to the Guinness Book of...
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this Winter
Don’t miss a single one of these top things to do in Virginia Beach this winter! We’ve got the scoop on fun events and activities in December, January, February, and March in Hampton Roads. If you’re looking for a great date spot this weekend or something to do today or tomorrow, try these great ways to keep the cold at bay and enjoy all Hampton Roads has to offer.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 9-11
Enjoy another holiday weekend in Hampton Roads. Fun, family-friendly events are happening around the area.
'Lights, Camera, Holiday!': Suffolk holiday parade to close roads
The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is 'Lights, Camera, Holiday!'
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Food distribution planned in VB aims to assist food-insecure families
Food distribution to be held in Virginia Beach as 'inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families'
WTKR
The perfect gift for travelers with AAA on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Holly Dalby, director of public affairs at AAA Tidewater Virginia, joins Coast Live to share how gifting a AAA membership can be a thoughtful and useful holiday gift for folks who often take to the road and travel!. Presented by AAA Tidewater Virginia. Give the...
WTKR
Norfolk Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants with donors, recipients
NORFOLK, Va. — The Sentara Hospital downtown is celebrating its 50th anniversary of kidney transplants, the only adult program offered for this service in the Hampton Roads. "Oh yeah, they're great. I mean it's the best place, Norfolk General," said Richard Weidner, Transplant recipient. Kidney recipients and living donors...
Newport News Green Foundation addresses food insecurity by planting food forest
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The vision to tackle hunger in Newport News starts at the root. With the help of volunteers, the Newport News Green Foundation has planted roughly 40 trees in a field on Chestnut Avenue. It will be called the Meyer and Dorene Food Forest at Chestnut...
WTOP
VIDEO: Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help some at Christmas
Walmart is donating items from the Chesapeake, Virginia, store where a mass shooting occurred last month. The group receiving the donations is very grateful that something good is coming out of the tragedy.
Comments / 0