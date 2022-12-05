Read full article on original website
School of the week: Gray Elementary School helps students track their successes and places to grow
GRAY, Ga. — Everyday kids grow up before our very eyes. Some students in Jones County now have the tools to show and track that growth for themselves. Gray Elementary School has a new initiative aimed giving their students the power to track their own progress and take control over setting goals.
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, partner pantries facing challenges as holiday approaches
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Every week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank sends out their mobile food truck to help their many partner pantries. Ahead of Christmas, many folks look forward to the food these trucks bring. This month, not everyone is getting their monthly stop. Folks in counties...
'We're just excited to get started': Monroe County Schools gets $3 million for College and Career Academy
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District says they have something big coming in fall 2024. They received a $3.1 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new college and career academy. They say the grant will help save them a little...
'A way that makes it work': Moms Club of Warner Robins adds toys to pantry box for the holidays
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As many parents prepare for Christmas and a visit from Santa, some may have it a little harder this holiday season. That's why a Warner Robins moms club is doing its part to help stuff some stockings. "I think at this time of year, people...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office donates toys to Atrium Health Navicent's Holly Jolly Shoppe
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took a turn playing Santa today for some kids to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent on Thursday. They delivered toys to the hospitals Holly Jolly Shoppe. "It's so wonderful for them, you know, these sweet...
Wesleyan College president sets, meets goals in first 100 days
MACON, Ga. — Wesleyan College has been in Macon for 186 years, but back in October, President Meaghan Blight did something for the first time in its history and raised $2.2 million in her first 100 days on the job. Blight says they’re already putting the money to good...
Fort Valley State University students travel to West Africa to learn international agriculture
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is taking agriculture to new lands. This is the school's rare study abroad program. Tyler Dorsey is a senior Animal Science major at FVSU, and one of 7 undergrads who received an opportunity of a lifetime. Dorsey says studying abroad introduced...
Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays." The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
'Praying that I would get a good signal': Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff visits Twiggs County to brief leaders on broadband expansion
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Central Georgia Friday to talk with Twiggs County leaders about internet access. It's part of an initiative he pushed for in congress to pave the way for better rural broadband access in Georgia. It can make a big difference. Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Mack Bullard says about 75% of folks in Twiggs County don't have reliable internet access. That affects kids trying to learn at home, and puts a strain on parents like Laura Poole.
Crawford County Middle High to have 'increased law enforcement presence' Friday due to shooting rumor
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Crawford County Middle High School have addressed a rumor circulating about a possible school shooting on Friday. According to a release posted on the school's website, Superintendent Christopher Ridley says the school is working with law enforcement to investigate the rumor and have not found any evidence pointing to an actual threat.
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices
MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
NewTown Macon offers holiday cheer with 'Christmas in Downtown' this weekend
MACON, Ga. — Something is coming to lift your holiday spirits in downtown Macon this weekend. Saturday, it's already "Christmas in Downtown!" NewTown Macon has a full day of holiday cheer in store. Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be free photos with Santa, hot chocolate,...
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff to meet with Twiggs County leaders on new high-speed internet expansion
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Senator Jon Ossoff plans to meet with Jeffersonville leaders about resources that he has in place to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The expansion will provide high-speed internet for tens of thousands of families and businesses in the state. Sen. Ossoff obtained $250 million through the...
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
Desmond Brown defeats Lindsay Holliday in Macon Water Authority District 2 runoff
MACON, Ga. — The race for Macon Water Authority District 2 has come to an end after a runoff between Desmond Brown and Lindsay Holliday. Brown grabbed the win in the runoff with 6,211 votes or 57% of the vote. Holliday earned a spot in the runoff after finishing second in November in a five-person field but was unable to mount the upset over Brown.
