ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

'Praying that I would get a good signal': Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff visits Twiggs County to brief leaders on broadband expansion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Central Georgia Friday to talk with Twiggs County leaders about internet access. It's part of an initiative he pushed for in congress to pave the way for better rural broadband access in Georgia. It can make a big difference. Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Mack Bullard says about 75% of folks in Twiggs County don't have reliable internet access. That affects kids trying to learn at home, and puts a strain on parents like Laura Poole.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Crawford County Middle High to have 'increased law enforcement presence' Friday due to shooting rumor

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Crawford County Middle High School have addressed a rumor circulating about a possible school shooting on Friday. According to a release posted on the school's website, Superintendent Christopher Ridley says the school is working with law enforcement to investigate the rumor and have not found any evidence pointing to an actual threat.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices

MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy