JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Central Georgia Friday to talk with Twiggs County leaders about internet access. It's part of an initiative he pushed for in congress to pave the way for better rural broadband access in Georgia. It can make a big difference. Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Mack Bullard says about 75% of folks in Twiggs County don't have reliable internet access. That affects kids trying to learn at home, and puts a strain on parents like Laura Poole.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO