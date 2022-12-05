Read full article on original website
First District in North Dakota increases access to vaccines
Flu cases in North Dakota have nearly doubled in each of the last four weeks. And according to NDFlu.com, 50 cases of influenza were reported in the weekend ending on November 5, and almost 900 cases in the week ending on December 3.
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases pageant-related cookbook
(Minot, ND) -- Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast is putting out a pageant-related cookbook. Cooking With Crowns includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas dating back to 1971. Recipes from some of the organization's board members are included in the book as well. Kast left Thursday for Connecticut for...
Darkhouse Spearfishing is Underway in ND
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – ND Game and Fish Outreach Biologist Doug Leier made his weekly appearance on the JD in the Morning show on Big Dog Country 95.5 on Thursday morning. Leier talked about spearfishing in North Dakota. Leier said you don’t need a special permit to spearfish in...
Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
North Dakota House, Senate welcome new budget chiefs, undergo training
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota House and Senate are appointing more new leaders for the upcoming session. Representative Don Vigesaa and Senator Brad Bekkedahl will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees. Republican majority leaders appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets. Day two of the...
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
ND health expert on infections this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Health experts are predicting it will be a busy flu season. There are close to two thousand reported flu cases statewide, and that’s just one of the North Dakota Health Department’s concerns. Southwestern District Health Unit’s Executive Officer says North Dakotans are fighting various viruses...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Xcel Energy compromises with State Regulators over storm costs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Xcel Energy is withdrawing a highly contested request for a 122-million dollar rate increase after reaching a compromise with state regulators. The increase was intended to recoup costs after massive storm damage. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously accepted an alternative plan from the Minneapolis-based...
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
