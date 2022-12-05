ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

valleynewslive.com

ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases pageant-related cookbook

(Minot, ND) -- Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast is putting out a pageant-related cookbook. Cooking With Crowns includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas dating back to 1971. Recipes from some of the organization's board members are included in the book as well. Kast left Thursday for Connecticut for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsdakota.com

Darkhouse Spearfishing is Underway in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – ND Game and Fish Outreach Biologist Doug Leier made his weekly appearance on the JD in the Morning show on Big Dog Country 95.5 on Thursday morning. Leier talked about spearfishing in North Dakota. Leier said you don’t need a special permit to spearfish in...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season

Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House, Senate welcome new budget chiefs, undergo training

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota House and Senate are appointing more new leaders for the upcoming session. Representative Don Vigesaa and Senator Brad Bekkedahl will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees. Republican majority leaders appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets. Day two of the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND health expert on infections this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Health experts are predicting it will be a busy flu season. There are close to two thousand reported flu cases statewide, and that’s just one of the North Dakota Health Department’s concerns. Southwestern District Health Unit’s Executive Officer says North Dakotans are fighting various viruses...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?

Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
WILLISTON, ND
KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Xcel Energy compromises with State Regulators over storm costs

(St. Paul, MN) -- Xcel Energy is withdrawing a highly contested request for a 122-million dollar rate increase after reaching a compromise with state regulators. The increase was intended to recoup costs after massive storm damage. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously accepted an alternative plan from the Minneapolis-based...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE

