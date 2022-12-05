I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO