HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now getting our first look at that plane crash in Hettinger County from Saturday. A nearby resident stumbled upon the scene. Ted Hardmeyer was driving towards Mott and noticed how unnaturally dark it was. He said he called a friend and found out there had been a plane that hit power lines. As he was driving, he found the scene of the emergency landing and was shocked by the good condition the plane was in, all things considered.
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
UPDATE — December 3, 2022, 8:33 p.m. Further reports from the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office have reported that the power outage was caused by a small single propeller prop engine plane that made a hard landing in an open field east of Regent. The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital […]
Appearing in the Adams County Courtroom on Dec. 1, Carla Tranmer was arraigned at a preliminary hearing for the charge of Endangerment of a Child- a Class C Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- a Class A Misdemeanor, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance- a Class A Misdemeanor.To ...
