HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now getting our first look at that plane crash in Hettinger County from Saturday. A nearby resident stumbled upon the scene. Ted Hardmeyer was driving towards Mott and noticed how unnaturally dark it was. He said he called a friend and found out there had been a plane that hit power lines. As he was driving, he found the scene of the emergency landing and was shocked by the good condition the plane was in, all things considered.

HETTINGER COUNTY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO