Regent, ND

KFYR-TV

UPDATE: First look at plane crash in Hettinger County

HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now getting our first look at that plane crash in Hettinger County from Saturday. A nearby resident stumbled upon the scene. Ted Hardmeyer was driving towards Mott and noticed how unnaturally dark it was. He said he called a friend and found out there had been a plane that hit power lines. As he was driving, he found the scene of the emergency landing and was shocked by the good condition the plane was in, all things considered.
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season

Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

Hettinger Restaurant Owner Arraigned

Appearing in the Adams County Courtroom on Dec. 1, Carla Tranmer was arraigned at a preliminary hearing for the charge of Endangerment of a Child- a Class C Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- a Class A Misdemeanor, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance- a Class A Misdemeanor.To ...

