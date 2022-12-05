ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

These 4 common drugs are in short supply right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it.
PennLive.com

Gas fireplaces recalled because improper installation can cause a fire

Ortal has recalled two models of gas fireplaces after receiving reports of fires caused by improper installation. The company recalled Traditional 90 and Traditional 110 gas fireplaces that were sold by authorized dealers and professional installers nationwide from May 2016 through February 2020 for between $5,600 and $6,200, according to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy