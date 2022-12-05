ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago

WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
People

80-Ft. Object Discovered by Beachgoers in Florida Prompts Investigation: 'It Is a Mystery'

County officials said the mysterious object — which appears to be made of metal and wood — was unearthed, in part, due to unprecedented erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole There's something strange sticking out of the sand on a Florida beach — and officials are trying to figure out what it is. Authorities in Volusia County are looking into what exactly was recently discovered by beachgoers at Daytona Beach Shores, according to NBC affiliate WESH and The New York Times. County officials said the approximately 80-foot wooden and metal object was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL
