Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy

fox35orlando.com
Orlando youth program employee arrested, accused of molesting teenage girl, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who worked with the City of Orlando's youth development program has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, according to official court records. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police and booked into jail on charges of indecent, lewd, or...
Deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate, fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the weekend death of a 23-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida.
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County
An inmate who escaped the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee, Florida, was caught Sunday in Indian River County.
Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel. Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive. Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel. Police said a man was possibly shot in an area...
Man shot, killed at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in Orange County, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road. Deputies said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced...
80-Ft. Object Discovered by Beachgoers in Florida Prompts Investigation: 'It Is a Mystery'
County officials said the mysterious object — which appears to be made of metal and wood — was unearthed, in part, due to unprecedented erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole There's something strange sticking out of the sand on a Florida beach — and officials are trying to figure out what it is. Authorities in Volusia County are looking into what exactly was recently discovered by beachgoers at Daytona Beach Shores, according to NBC affiliate WESH and The New York Times. County officials said the approximately 80-foot wooden and metal object was...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
iheart.com
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
Woman dies after being struck by SUV while crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in east Orange County. Investigators said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street. Troopers said a driver in a green Ford Explorer was going northbound on Goldenrod Road...
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
Orlando officials to vote for new ordinance that will redefine downtown nightlife
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council will be voting for a new ordinance that will change the meaning of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Downtown Orlando. The ordinance creates new and separate definitions for the three types of establishments in the city code. The goal is to manage these...
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
