WAMW, along with the Daviess County Economic Development Office, will be hosting a Facebook Live open forum one week from today, Thursday, December 15th, at 9:30am on the WAMW Facebook Page Live Stream. Our guests will be Nathan Gabhart County Commissioner and Bryant Niehoff, director of economic development, and the host will be DeWayne Shake from WAMW. The purpose of the forum is to allow viewers a chance to make live comments about what they would like to see come from the HELP program. The casual talk will allow the guests to get feedback and respond to the comments as they come in during the event. Be sure to tune in and join in the discussion to give your feedback on what you would like to see here in Daviess County, next Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. on the WAMW Facebook Page.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO