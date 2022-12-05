Read full article on original website
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
Linda Carole Utt
Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
Mary Louise Peek
Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
Byron David “Butch” Osborn
Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr.
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Daviess County Courthouse Singers Christmas Show This Sunday
The Daviess County Courthouse Singers are back for another awesome Christmas show at the Courthouse this Sunday. Director Vicki Bubalo says around 20 performers are a part of the show this year and gives us a rundown of Sunday’s performance…. The show is absolutely free and begins at 2...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
Facebook Live Community Forum Discussion Next Thursday
WAMW, along with the Daviess County Economic Development Office, will be hosting a Facebook Live open forum one week from today, Thursday, December 15th, at 9:30am on the WAMW Facebook Page Live Stream. Our guests will be Nathan Gabhart County Commissioner and Bryant Niehoff, director of economic development, and the host will be DeWayne Shake from WAMW. The purpose of the forum is to allow viewers a chance to make live comments about what they would like to see come from the HELP program. The casual talk will allow the guests to get feedback and respond to the comments as they come in during the event. Be sure to tune in and join in the discussion to give your feedback on what you would like to see here in Daviess County, next Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. on the WAMW Facebook Page.
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
