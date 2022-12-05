Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina girl Aspen Jeter found safe two weeks after mother discovered dead, father arrested
Aspen Jeter — the 5-year-old South Carolina girl who went missing after her mom was discovered dead on Thanksgiving — was found safe in Virginia, police announced Friday. The youngster was found in a parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, who was taken into custody and charged with her mother’s murder, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Aspen was reported missing two weeks ago, but may have disappeared much earlier. The girl’s family called authorities on Nov. 24 to conduct a welfare check on their Orangeburg home after not hearing from her mother, 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, since Nov. 1, Jumper’s brother...
WKRC
Search continues for missing snorkeler who apparently suffered shark bite
KIHEI (KGMB/CBS NEWSPATH) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband. Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore. The woman never made it, but...
Comments / 0