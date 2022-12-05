ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Random Words
4d ago

C'mon! You can listen to the tapes of Troyer's 911 call and hear exactly what he said. This whole trial should have been wrapped up in one afternoon about two years ago. Also, everyone knows the real emergency number is 912.

3
Jim Milton
4d ago

I usually back to blue, but Ed Troyer is a liar, and should step down.

seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Landlord found guilty in West Seattle suitcase murders

SEATTLE — A landlord accused of killing two tenants in 2020 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley, 62, killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The remains of Lewis and Wenner were found in bags on Alki on June 19, 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Roxhill Park in West Seattle Friday evening. Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest at around 4:38 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside of a vehicle, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

U.S. 101 reopens near Olympia after crash involving logging truck, cars

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of U.S. Route 101 were closed near Olympia after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a log truck. The crash near Mud Bay happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., though one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. as crews finished work in the area. The northbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., WSDOT said.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
