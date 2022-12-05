Read full article on original website
Random Words
4d ago
C'mon! You can listen to the tapes of Troyer's 911 call and hear exactly what he said. This whole trial should have been wrapped up in one afternoon about two years ago. Also, everyone knows the real emergency number is 912.
3
Jim Milton
4d ago
I usually back to blue, but Ed Troyer is a liar, and should step down.
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony resumed Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Sedrick Altheimer, a newspaper carrier, threatened to kill him in January 2021. The trial is now...
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Everett man shoveling snow along SR 99 in custody
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett and fled the scene on Dec. 3. The Washington State Patrol said the man was booked into Snohomish County...
Landlord found guilty in West Seattle suitcase murders
SEATTLE — A landlord accused of killing two tenants in 2020 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley, 62, killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The remains of Lewis and Wenner were found in bags on Alki on June 19, 2020.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on South Dearborn Street, Highway 99. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Further details pertaining to the accident including the identity of the deceased have not...
Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot
SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Roxhill Park in West Seattle Friday evening. Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest at around 4:38 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside of a vehicle, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Newspaper carrier who says he was targeted by Pierce County sheriff testifies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier who is at the center of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial, testified Dec. 6. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Altheimer threatened to kill him in January 2021.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School
A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to stop the beating...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
U.S. 101 reopens near Olympia after crash involving logging truck, cars
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of U.S. Route 101 were closed near Olympia after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a log truck. The crash near Mud Bay happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., though one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. as crews finished work in the area. The northbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., WSDOT said.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
Bellevue police officer killed in crash honored at celebration of life
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Slain Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson was honored during a procession and memorial service Tuesday. Jackson was killed in a motorcycle crash in November. "If you were lucky enough to be part of his world, he was the sun shining on you," said Bellevue Police Department...
