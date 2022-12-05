ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CoinDesk

Steve Aoki and 3LAU Launch PUNX Music Project Using CryptoPunks IP

DJs and NFT enthusiasts Steve Aoki and Justin "3LAU" Blau have teamed up on a conceptual music and art project called PUNX, inspired by their own CryptoPunks non-fungible tokens (NFT). According to a press release, the project will be "an innovative audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup" that uses the duo's CryptoPunks in...

