Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Stood Up By FBI in Florida
The daughter of the accused serial killer in western Iowa says she was stood up by the FBI this week. Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013, has been accused by his daughter Lucey, who says he killed and buried dozens of women on and around their property in Thurman, Iowa.
Someone In Wisconsin Really Put A Dog In Their TSA Carry-On Bag
I would think most of us would be familiar with the rules of air travel carry-ons by now but apparently that's not the case. Imagine you're the TSA screener at an airport in Wisconsin. You're just watching the x-ray machine, seeing bag after bag scoot through, doing your job, and you look up and see this:
Iowa, Immediately Throw Away Your Tree If You Find These Lumps
It feels like a lot of people have switched to using fake trees as their Christmas trees instead of real ones. But some people like to hold onto traditions or just like the smell of a fresh Christmas tree filling their home during the holidays. A real Christmas tree doesn't come without its risks though.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Illinois
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Top 7 Ways To Really Tick Off Any Native Illinoisan
This December marks Illinois' 204 birthday, and there is a lot to the Land of Lincoln. Much more than some people think. And when you meet somebody who has lived in Illinois their entire life, don't assume any of the below. Unless you really want to tick them off. So...
The 3 Useful Essentials Iowans Need Before Snow Arrives
'Tis the season! No, not just Christmas cookies, lights, family, and gifts. It's also the season for s-s-s-snow! It's been on the ground for a few weeks now in our neighbors to the north, Minnesota, and, it's in the forecast for Northeast Iowa today. While it could very well still...
The Cold Is Here! Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
The cold has officially arrived in the Quad Cities. After being pretty spoiled by warmer-than-normal weather in October and November, Mother Nature has finally taken a nasty cold turn. One of the worst things about the cold is going to work or school and having to get into a cold car to do so. But can you legally warm up your vehicle in Iowa? We have the answer.
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks
While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Win Big With 97X And The Iowa Lottery’s ‘When It’s Gold Outside’
Think of the Christmas season you could give your family and friends if you had $100,000 to drop on what's under the tree. You'd probably need a bigger tree. Well, that or you, the wife, and the kids will be seeing what Santa brought to your Hawaiian Airbnb. Want to...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Iowa
It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Iowa's favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
The ’80s Hitmaker You Didn’t Know Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]
You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
The Ultimate Guide To The Quad Cities Best Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when everyone throws up the best light display they can dish out. We've done some driving research and compiled the best displays in the Quad Cities. If you know of a kick-ass spot that didn't make the list, let us know by emailing us at dorks@2dorks.com. Keep checking back, we're updating every day through Christmas. Bookmark it, share it, and enjoy it!
Megan’s Tryouts For The Deckmate Dancers – Episode 3 Morning Show Reactions
Update: Today is the release of Episode 3 of the Deckmate Dance Team Tryouts. Episode 3: The Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show Reactions. The male members of the morning show were asked what they think about Megan trying out for the Deckmates. These are their thoughts... Here is Episode 3...
Huge Quad Cities Toys For Tots Drive Happening Friday
One of the biggest Toys for Tots drives in the Quad Cities is taking place this Friday. And it's super easy to help out a child in need. You won't even have to get out of your car!. Toys for Tots Quad Cities Program. Toys For Tots. Toys For Tots.
Get Into The Spirit: Quad Cities Holiday Events Happening All December
Happy December. The Holiday season has officially arrived, and there are plenty of fun and festive events in the Quad Cities for any age to enjoy. Get out your calendar and start planning the holiday events that will get you in the Christmas spirit. Quad City Holiday Events:. Here is...
