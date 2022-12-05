ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Two Rivers: Flu shots

KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
2022 Festival of Lights at Yanney Park

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Yanney Park. The Holiday Light Festival began Wednesday night, and will be open every night from 5:30 to 8:30 through the 18th. The event is put on by Kearney Parks and Recreation. It’s free to attend...
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips

KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
Scam Alert: Phishing scams targeting your bank account

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to look out for yet another scam. A phishing scam seems to be making the rounds again, targeting your bank account. The scam will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could...
Team of the Week: Lexington's 'Dream Team' capture first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s an old bowling adage: Strikes are for show, spares are for dough. That was never more evident than in the Class B Unified Bowling State Championship. Despite only knocking down one strike in the final two games, Lexington took down the reigning champs, Ogallala...
Lawsuit filed against power districts merger

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A group of citizens has filed a lawsuit, claiming the Open Meetings Law was violated when the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District voted last month to adopt a plan to merge with Dawson Public Power District. In a lawsuit filed in Phelps County...
Local Senators meet to hear from constituents and discuss priority bills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s first Legislative Session is less than a month away. On Thursday, local senators got together to talk about their priority bills and to hear from constituents at the annual Legislative kickoff event the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts. The 2023...

