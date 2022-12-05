Read full article on original website
Kearney community rallies to replace nursing home's stolen bird feeders and houses
KEARNEY, NEB. — You've heard of porch pirates, now bird snack snatchers? That’s what happened to one central Nebraska nursing home just a week ago. Mount Carmel Home in Kearney was rattled by a holiday thief. “A week ago on Friday morning, one of our residents had opened...
Two Rivers: Flu shots
KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
2022 Festival of Lights at Yanney Park
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Yanney Park. The Holiday Light Festival began Wednesday night, and will be open every night from 5:30 to 8:30 through the 18th. The event is put on by Kearney Parks and Recreation. It’s free to attend...
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips
KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
Scam Alert: Phishing scams targeting your bank account
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to look out for yet another scam. A phishing scam seems to be making the rounds again, targeting your bank account. The scam will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could...
Local schools partner to address teacher shortage with Central Nebraska TEACH!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future teachers may already be in the classroom. Local schools are banding together to training substitute teachers and paraeducators already on staff to become certified teachers. That includes Amber Howell, a special education para at Barr Middle School in Grand Island. “I spend all day...
Team of the Week: Lexington's 'Dream Team' capture first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s an old bowling adage: Strikes are for show, spares are for dough. That was never more evident than in the Class B Unified Bowling State Championship. Despite only knocking down one strike in the final two games, Lexington took down the reigning champs, Ogallala...
Lawsuit filed against power districts merger
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A group of citizens has filed a lawsuit, claiming the Open Meetings Law was violated when the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District voted last month to adopt a plan to merge with Dawson Public Power District. In a lawsuit filed in Phelps County...
Local Senators meet to hear from constituents and discuss priority bills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s first Legislative Session is less than a month away. On Thursday, local senators got together to talk about their priority bills and to hear from constituents at the annual Legislative kickoff event the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts. The 2023...
