WRAL
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
CNN — Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry. The vote happened at Ultium's first-ever plant...
WRAL
Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana
CNN — Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1. In mid-afternoon trading, Carvana, best known for its auto vending machine concept, stands at about $4.60 a...
WRAL
Rent the Runway rebounds as consumers shop for bargains
CNN — A recession may be coming, but consumers still want to look fashionable. Subscription clothing service Rent the Runway reported a more than 30% increase in sales for the third quarter after the closing bell Wednesday. Shares of Rent the Runway soared more than 35% on the news....
WRAL
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
CNN — Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
WRAL
Ciena, Duckhorn rise; Tesla, Korn Ferry fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Tesla Inc., down 60 cents to $173.44. Investors are worried that the electric vehicle maker could suffer financially because of CEO Elon Musk's focus on Twitter. Landstar System Inc., up $1.88 to $170.24. The transportation services...
WRAL
Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover
CNN — Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient. The problem, however, is...
WRAL
The busiest port in America is no longer on the West Coast
CNN — For the past 22 years, the Port of Los Angeles has been the busiest container port in North America, moving around 10 million cargo containers filled with goods for Americans and bringing in roughly half a billion dollars in revenue each year to the state of California. But for the past three months, the Port of New York and New Jersey has been No. 1.
WRAL
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day
CNN — The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska. The shutdown of the major oil pipeline that carries crude from Canada triggered volatility in the energy market on Thursday, with oil prices briefly surging as much as 5% before retreating.
WRAL
Why we think we're in a recession when the data says otherwise
CNN — It seems like you can't go anywhere these days without colliding headfirst into another ominous prediction of imminent recession. CEOs, portfolio managers, politicians, news pundits, second cousins and even Cardi B are sounding the alarm: Hear ye! Hear ye! Economic downturn awaits all who dare enter 2023!
