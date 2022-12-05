ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week

December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
