KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wdrb.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
WLWT 5
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
