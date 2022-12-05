ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week

ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors. The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Holiday delivery notice scams surge

ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
Where’s the beef? There’s plenty inside Cherokee Chophouse

MARIETTA, Ga. - Longtime Marietta residents know that Cherokee Cattle Company was a staple of the city’s dining scene, serving up perfectly-cooked steaks since the early 1980s. So, when it closed down in March 2020 and then remained closed long after other restaurants had reopened, fans were worried. Well,...
WATCH: Vehicle fire shuts down sections of I-285 northbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some northbound lanes of I-285 have been shut down between Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway due to a vehicle fire. The Georgia Department of Transportation says a Waste Management vehicle caught fire near the Northlake Parkway overpass. The overpass has not suffered any structural damage. The fire is currently out, but DeKalb Hazmat has been called to the scene because the vehicle was carrying natural gas.
Hyundai, SK building new battery plant to Bartow County, bringing 3,500 new jobs

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A new Hyundai electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility will bring billions of dollars of investment and thousands of new jobs to Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Hyundai Motor Group and SK On chose a location in Bartow County to be the site that will help supply the automotive manufacturers plants across the country.
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
Atlanta police now have access to security cameras at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA - The privately managed Atlantic Station has given the City of Atlanta access to all of its security cameras. The agreement comes in the wake of another violent incident on a public street bordering the retail -mixed use complex. On a late November weekend, unchaperoned young people were expelled...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
