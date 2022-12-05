Read full article on original website
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
Byron David “Butch” Osborn
Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
Linda Carole Utt
Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
Obituary: John Mark Baxter
John Mark Baxter, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1965, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Craig) Baxter. John was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose. Surviving John is his mother, Mary (who passed...
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
Obituary: Brian Edward Chilton
Brian Edward Chilton, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. Born February 23, 1969, in Evansville, he was the son of James Edward and Sandra L. (Windels) Chilton. He married Lori Ann Griffin on November 2, 2002, and she survives. Brian was a U.S. Navy...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr.
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WAMW Sports
Washington Lady Hatchets 59( 5-4) at North Posey 53 Lady Hatchets were led by Shay Hawk with 18 which included 14 in the 3rd quarter. Balanced scoring for Washington, Katie Reed and Aubry Frank had 13 and Olivia Gilley had 10. Girls Buggy Bowl Tonight From The Big Ship. Barr-Reeve...
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Daviess County Courthouse Singers Christmas Show This Sunday
The Daviess County Courthouse Singers are back for another awesome Christmas show at the Courthouse this Sunday. Director Vicki Bubalo says around 20 performers are a part of the show this year and gives us a rundown of Sunday’s performance…. The show is absolutely free and begins at 2...
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
Christmas in the Park Tonight in Washington
The first of two Christmas in the Park events is set for tonight at the Eastside Park Community Building in Washington. From 6–9 p.m., enjoy: carriage rides, crafts for the kids, visits with Santa, and refreshments. Everything is free, but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item...
