(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons picked up a 56-47 win over Newton last night. They were led in scoring by Marisa Zane who finished the night with eighteen points. Alexia Zane and Elizabeth Shea each added thirteen in the win. They will be back in action Monday when they hit the road to Mt. Carmel. The RHS boys will be back in action tonight for a road game against Casey-Westfield. You can catch all of the play-by-play action on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com.

NEWTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO