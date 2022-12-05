Read full article on original website
CMH to Host “Jolly Good Cooking” at Quail Creek
(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital is hosting a free class to help you keep the holidays healthier. CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, says you will be able to learn how to make healthy decisions at holiday gatherings, make your favorite recipes healthier, and discover other tips and tricks to avoid holiday weight gain. She says “Jolly Good Cooking” will run from 10 am-11 am on Thursday, December 15th at Quail Creek Country Club.
Oblong Village Board Meets Today
(Oblong) – The Oblong Village Board meets today. They are set to hear from Nick Hinterscher regarding holiday hours as well as Vicki Cretors from Illinois Eastern Community Colleges. In other business, the village board will look at possible changes to the phone system at the municipal building, get an update on the lagoon project, and hear from Paws for Prevention. The Oblong Village Board meets this afternoon at 5 pm.
Lady Maroons Picked Up Win Over Newton
(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons picked up a 56-47 win over Newton last night. They were led in scoring by Marisa Zane who finished the night with eighteen points. Alexia Zane and Elizabeth Shea each added thirteen in the win. They will be back in action Monday when they hit the road to Mt. Carmel. The RHS boys will be back in action tonight for a road game against Casey-Westfield. You can catch all of the play-by-play action on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com.
Gilmore Leads RHS to OT Win Over Terre Haute South
(Robinson) – Noah Gilmore hit the game-winner in overtime last night to help lead the Maroons past Terre Haute South 62-60. The two teams were tied at 55 all at the end of regulation. Gilmore led Robinson with eighteen points on the night. Cooper Loll chipped in fifteen. Nathan Werntz and Aidan Park each added thirteen in the victory. The Maroons will be back in action Friday night when they hit the road to face Casey-Westfield.
