Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
wamwamfm.com
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
wamwamfm.com
Mary Louise Peek
Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
wamwamfm.com
Byron David “Butch” Osborn
Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
wamwamfm.com
Linda Carole Utt
Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
wamwamfm.com
James Harold Hanner
James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/8)
Shelly Phipps, 41, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Luis Perez Heben, 23, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry. No bond was set. Kaden Harris, 28, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Residential Entry. No bond was set.
KFVS12
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
Boyll resigns as Marshall Head Coach
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jared Boyll has resigned as the head coach of the Marshall Lions. He went 7-34 in five seasons.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
Washington Lady Hatchets 59( 5-4) at North Posey 53 Lady Hatchets were led by Shay Hawk with 18 which included 14 in the 3rd quarter. Balanced scoring for Washington, Katie Reed and Aubry Frank had 13 and Olivia Gilley had 10. Girls Buggy Bowl Tonight From The Big Ship. Barr-Reeve...
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
wamwamfm.com
Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years
According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
kbsi23.com
Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
Comments / 0