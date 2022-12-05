ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamwamfm.com

Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton

Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac

Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
PLAINVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mary Louise Peek

Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Byron David “Butch” Osborn

Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
MONROE CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Linda Carole Utt

Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

James Harold Hanner

James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark E. Williams

Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/8)

Shelly Phipps, 41, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Luis Perez Heben, 23, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry. No bond was set. Kaden Harris, 28, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Residential Entry. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
MARION, IL
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

Washington Lady Hatchets 59( 5-4) at North Posey 53 Lady Hatchets were led by Shay Hawk with 18 which included 14 in the 3rd quarter. Balanced scoring for Washington, Katie Reed and Aubry Frank had 13 and Olivia Gilley had 10. Girls Buggy Bowl Tonight From The Big Ship. Barr-Reeve...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years

According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
kbsi23.com

Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
MURPHYSBORO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy