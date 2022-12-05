ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

wamwamfm.com

Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac

Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
PLAINVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: John Mark Baxter

John Mark Baxter, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1965, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Craig) Baxter. John was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose. Surviving John is his mother, Mary (who passed...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Linda Carole Utt

Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mary Louise Peek

Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton

Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Byron David “Butch” Osborn

Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
MONROE CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Brian Edward Chilton

Brian Edward Chilton, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. Born February 23, 1969, in Evansville, he was the son of James Edward and Sandra L. (Windels) Chilton. He married Lori Ann Griffin on November 2, 2002, and she survives. Brian was a U.S. Navy...
MITCHELL, IN
14news.com

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

James Harold Hanner

James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Red Skelton plays host to two pageants

Preliminary competitions for the Miss Indiana Organization take place in Vincennes this weekend. On Sunday, the Miss Northwest Territory and Miss Ohio Valley Scholarship competition comes to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Miss Northwest Territory has been an event happening yearly since 1998, with the teen titles being added...
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark E. Williams

Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Courthouse Singers Christmas Show This Sunday

The Daviess County Courthouse Singers are back for another awesome Christmas show at the Courthouse this Sunday. Director Vicki Bubalo says around 20 performers are a part of the show this year and gives us a rundown of Sunday’s performance…. The show is absolutely free and begins at 2...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

CCMG is a Bicknell game changer

“Game changing dollar amount”. That’s what Mayor Thomas Estabrook said about the Community Crossing Grant his city received. As First City News reported earlier, the city of Bicknell was awarded nearly $1 million in matching grants. Estabrook says combined with the $300,000 the city put up themselves, there’s...
BICKNELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes

More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN

