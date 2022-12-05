Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Whose Doak Walker season was the best between Williams, Benson, Foreman and Robinson?
Good morning. Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, D'Onta Foreman and now Bijan Robinson have all won the Doak Walker Award, which has gone to the country's top running back each year since 1990. How those running backs' award-winning seasons compare: ...
Insane Kenny Pickett stat will immediately shut his haters up
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett had a rough start but he’s been shutting up his haters since the bye week and one stat backs that up. A 2-6 start to the 2022 season wasn’t exactly what anyone in Pittsburgh had in mind for the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The best...
Vikings RB calls out NFL for hypocritically fining him over viral celebration
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison called out the NFL for fining him over the viral touchdown celebration the league spread on social media. The No Fun League has struck again. And in the stupidest way possible. The NFL has apparently fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for celebrating with...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out
Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday night.
