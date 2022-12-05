Read full article on original website
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton
Vera Jean (Jeffers) Lyon/Hamilton, 97, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1924 in Greene County, Indiana to the late Charles Homer Jeffers and Mary Etta (Sisil) Jeffers. Vera was a 1942...
Mary Louise Peek
Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac
Vera Pauline (Bush) Isaac, 92, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Cornettsville, Indiana to Paul and Mary K. (Harbstreit) Bush. Vera married Raymond “Spin” Isaac on January 7, 1951. Vera...
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Linda Carole Utt
Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/9)
Jessica Bauerle, 41, of Crane, was arrested on two counts of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. William Grow II, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery on a Person less than 14 years old. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Michael...
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years
According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
Police Log: December 7, 2022
8:41 p.m. John Luttrell, 38, Bedford, public intoxication, resisting arrest, residential entry, possession of marijuana. 12:51 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at John Williams Boulevard and Williams Crossing. 12:53 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Reveres Food & Fuel. A male was arrested. 2:07 a.m. Noise complaint in...
WAMW Sports
Washington Lady Hatchets 59( 5-4) at North Posey 53 Lady Hatchets were led by Shay Hawk with 18 which included 14 in the 3rd quarter. Balanced scoring for Washington, Katie Reed and Aubry Frank had 13 and Olivia Gilley had 10. Girls Buggy Bowl Tonight From The Big Ship. Barr-Reeve...
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
