UPDATE 1-Indonesia may start using B35 biodiesel from Jan 2023 -energy ministry
JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia may start implementing a programme to use biodiesel with 35% blend of palm oil-based fuel, known as B35, from January, 2023, senior energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Friday. Currently Indonesia uses B30, containing 30% palm oil-based fuel. The overall palm oil-based fuel...
India foodgrain subsidy bill to surge 30% to $33 billion this year - source
New Delhi, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's spending on subsidised foodgrain to the poor may rise to 2.7 trillion rupees ($32.74 billion) this fiscal year, as the government continues to provide support to the poor at least until December, according to a government official and a document reviewed by Reuters.
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population. The environment...
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts
The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday, trading close to their highest since mid-September, as strong demand led by top importer China underpinned the market. While soybeans were likely to post a weekly gain, wheat was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline and...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
Lightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India saw a big jump in extreme weather events such as heatwaves and lightning strikes this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years, government data showed on Wednesday, with scientists blaming climate change for the heavy toll. There were nearly...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans hold firm
Uralchem wants to buy Viterra, Cargill grain assets if they ever leave Russia -Kommersant
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem would be interested in buying the Russian assets of global grain traders Viterra and Cargill if they decide to leave Russia, Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent by Uralchem's CEO to President Vladimir Putin last month. A spokesperson...
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from three-month high on added global stocks
UPDATE 2-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
Argentine government says 74.2% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Producers sold 556,000 tonnes in the week of Nov. 24-30,...
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September
* Chinese demand, Argentina drought lend support to soybeans * Wheat firm after rebound from one-year low, corn also steady * Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts. Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil. Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report. A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market. High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. CBOT wheat was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 750.75 1.25 0.17 770.75 -2.59 CBOT corn 641.75 0.50 0.08 593.25 8.18 CBOT soy 1474.50 2.50 0.17 1339.25 10.10 Paris wheat 309.00 2.00 0.65 276.75 11.65 Paris maize 291.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.98 Paris rape 568.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -24.57 WTI crude oil 73.81 1.80 2.50 75.21 -1.86 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.08 1.1368 -7.52 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
Lab-grown food could release 80% of the world's farmland — here's how
Global meat consumption has increased by more than 50% in the past 20 years.
