Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Andy’s Frozen Custard is making the holiday bright and delicious
Andy’s Frozen Custard is offering several holiday treats that will make you jolly. You can give the gift of frozen custard this holiday season. Buy $25 worth of gift cards, and get a $5 bonus card for 2023. This offer is available at all Arkansas locations. This segment is...
nwahomepage.com
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
nwahomepage.com
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Updated look at Arkansas’ transfer portal recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well. At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Anthony Black preview matchup with Oklahoma and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road on Saturday to Tulsa to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Anthony Black had to say about the matchup here:. The...
nwahomepage.com
Who is 2nd Milk? Providing formula & nutrition across the globe.
“2nd Milk is a nonprofit based here in Northwest Arkansas that provides formula and nutrition for babies that are living in sub-Saharan Africa. Why Malawi, Africa? I think there’s a lot of vulnerable people here, that live around us, but God has asked us to serve, you know, 9,000 miles away in Malawi. My wife and I, we and our six children, moved to Malawi in 2013, and because of that experience, we felt called to start 2nd Milk, and provide for the most vulnerable around the world. Obviously with these babies losing their mothers and becoming orphans, they don’t have access to breast milk. So, 2nd Milk come along side those families, and they provide the formula that they need. After two years of being on our formula program, we’re able to continue feeding these children the nutrition that they need as they prepare to go to school when they’re around 6 years old, and then we send them to private schools in Malawi, so they get the best education that’s possible. We feel like, that, people all around Northwest Arkansas can have an impact around the world, and specifically Malawi, Africa through 2nd Milk. One way is to go online and sponsor one of our babies that needs access to formula nutrition. Other ways would be sharing on social media about our organization, and maybe taking a trip to Malawi at some point. What is the best way to reach out to 2nd Milk? Go to our website at 2ndmilk.org, and also we’re on Facebook and Instagram.”
nwahomepage.com
Oil leak shuts down Keystone Pipeline
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek. TC Energy said it shut down the pipeline at 8 p.m. Wednesday after a pressure drop in the system. Crews are responding to “contain and recover the oil,” the company said in a news release.
nwahomepage.com
Wellness Wednesday – How to “Level Up”
There are some simple steps to leveling up or providing different options to maximize fitness at any level!. Joining Good Day NWA for this week’s Wellness Wednesday (in partnership with Fayetteville Athletic Club) is the FAC Group Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings. Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring Wellness...
nwahomepage.com
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas FB Notebook: Coaching news, another to portal
FAYETTEVILLE — With Barry Odom going to UNLV that leaves Sam Pittman looking for a new defensive coordinator. It appears Pittman is taking a long, hard look at the University of Georgia again. Sources indicate that Tray Scott, who is the defensive line coach for the Bulldogs, is under heavy consideration to replace Odom.
nwahomepage.com
Ricky Stromberg earns Jacobs Blocking Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE — Ricky Stromberg has played his final game with the University of Arkansas, but his impact is still being recognized with him receiving the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Stromberg recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. However, Stromberg was a four-year starter...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Pull Out Hard-Fought Win Over Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (11-0) battled back on Thursday night to take down Lamar (4-4), 63-50. Arkansas found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the half, trailing 33-31, but after holding the Cardinals to just 17 points off 17.2 percent shooting in the second half, the Razorbacks found a way to remain as one of 13 unbeaten teams in the country. Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger came up with big shots in the second half to pull the Razorbacks away with the win. Carr led the game with 18 points, while Poffenbarger tallied her second consecutive double-double off a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
nwahomepage.com
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Comments / 0