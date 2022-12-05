ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

wfsu.org

A Tallahassee group is looking for artists to help dress up some of the city's crosswalks

Tallahassee’s Council on Culture and Arts (COCA) is seeking artists to help beautify the city’s crosswalks. COCA is seeking local Tallahassee and Leon County artists to paint crosswalks along Saxon Street in the Bond Neighborhood this spring. The organization has $15,000 to pay artist stipends and cover the cost of supplies. The money comes from a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee City Commission Overhauls Citizens Police Review Board

The Tallahassee City Commission has voted to overhaul the Citizens Police Review Board, following a controversy about the writing on a cup used by one of the review board members. The police review board was established by the city two years ago. Its purpose was to, quote, “foster transparency, enhance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

