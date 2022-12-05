Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
A Tallahassee group is looking for artists to help dress up some of the city's crosswalks
Tallahassee’s Council on Culture and Arts (COCA) is seeking artists to help beautify the city’s crosswalks. COCA is seeking local Tallahassee and Leon County artists to paint crosswalks along Saxon Street in the Bond Neighborhood this spring. The organization has $15,000 to pay artist stipends and cover the cost of supplies. The money comes from a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
Reorganized Tallahassee City Commission could face old discord in first regular meeting
Tallahassee’s divisive city commission elections are over, and the new board’s first regular meeting is today. Commissioners have talked about the need to come together. But further divisions seem likely. One such issue could be Taylor Biro’s position on the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board. The local Police...
Tallahassee City Commission Overhauls Citizens Police Review Board
The Tallahassee City Commission has voted to overhaul the Citizens Police Review Board, following a controversy about the writing on a cup used by one of the review board members. The police review board was established by the city two years ago. Its purpose was to, quote, “foster transparency, enhance...
As the demands on its resources increases, Tallahassee's Kearney Center reaches out for community support
The plight of the homeless seems a bit more dire during the holiday season. Tallahassee's Kearney Center is expanding both its service offerings and fundraising efforts to meet growing demand. As the Kearney Center's deputy director, Vicki Butler is in charge of the facility's day-to-day operations. She also has a...
A Tallahassee medical-marijuana operator could face a class-action lawsuit over layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
FSU's latest collaborative research project aims to help the neurodiverse populations in rural North Florida
People with cognitive challenges who live in North Florida's rural counties may soon find more and better services available. That effort is the result of the latest "Collaborative Collision" competition at Florida State University. Six teams of faculty and staff from various departments proposed rural area service projects at Tuesday...
Filling out medical forms can be difficult. A Tallahassee start up has an app to help
A Tallahassee startup wants to make visits to the doctor a little easier. WellConnector is an app that replaces the paperwork patients have to fill out before visits with new doctors. Over the past year, Allison Aubuchon found herself visiting new doctor after new doctor while trying to find solutions...
