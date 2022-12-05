Read full article on original website
John Skyler Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
John Skyler has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Skyler is a 15-year veteran, and he has competed for various promotions. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the...
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
Kurt Angle Reunites With Jason Jordan, Moxley Defeats Takeshita | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 9, 2022. - Kurt Angle introduced WWE signee Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, to Braun Strowman, who said they could use him on SmackDown once he's ready. Later in the show, Angle celebrated his birthday backstage and reunited with his "son" Jason Jordan, who gave him a birthday card. In another highlight, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) showed up, but they went on the list. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) showed up, and they were allowed in.
Roman Reigns' Return, Women’s Tag Title Match, And More Added To 12/16 WWE SmackDown
On December 16, 2022, Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown, two titles will be on the line, and above all else, Sami Zayn might have undergone a makeover. It was announced on Friday, December 9 that Roman Reigns will be returning on December 16. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns would not be out of action for long. As part of Roman Reigns' return, the Usos have suggested to Sami Zayn that he got a haircut prior to the return of the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.
NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle Fightful Predictions Show | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie | 12/9/22
It's the #Fightful NXT Deadline and Ring of Honor: Final Battle Predictions Show! on Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This episode marks our one year anniversary of doing this fun show! I just want to say THANK YOU to anyone who has ever watched us, even if it was for 15 seconds. THANK YOU!!!
Jamie Hayter: I Wouldn’t Have Any Qualms If I Retired Today; Being Accepted Is So Validating
Jamie Hayter is loving her current run as AEW Women's World Champion. Since becoming a full time member of the company in 2021, Jamie Hayter has slowly climbed the ranks of the AEW's women's division. Her ascend to the top was seemingly completed at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, where Hayter defeated her longtime friend/rival Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Title.
The Kingdom, Top Flight, RUSH, Jeff Cobb, Willow Nightingale, And More Added To ROH Final Battle
ROH has filled out the card for ROH Final Battle. As announced during the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage, The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennettt) will be in action on the Zero Hour pre-show; they will face Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin). Plus, Willow Nightingale will face Trish Adora, and fomer ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb will battle Mascara Dorada. Elsewhere on Zero Hour, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard will clash with Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheesebruger & Eli Isom).
12/6 WWE NXT Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership for the December 6 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 6 drew 534,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 644,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since May. NXT...
World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match Added To ROH Final Battle
A new match have been added to Saturday's Final Battle pay-per-view. After appearing on the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite in a battle royal, Dalton Castle will join forces with The Boys once again in a ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match against The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona). The Embassy has teamed together in trios action on recent episodes of AEW Dark.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Saraya: Tony Khan Is Open-Minded; If You Want To Do A Certain Amount Of Time On Your Contract, You Can
Saraya comments on William Regal's exit from AEW. William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW and going to back WWE. Regal's AEW contract reportedly expired in December. He joined the company at AEW Revolution on March 6. Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Saraya commented on Regal's reported departure. "Everyone has...
House Of Black Set To Compete On 12/14 AEW Dynamite
Here's what's on tap for the December 14, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, The House Of Black will make their return to action. It is not currently known which members of the group will be competing. Brody King and Buddy Matthews have not competed in a AEW match since September 21, while Malakai Black hasn't wrestled for the company since September 4.
Hangman Page Announces He's Not Cleared To Compete, Brawls With Jon Moxley On 12/9 AEW Rampage
Hangman Page still isn't cleared, but he's not afraid to get physical. The former AEW World Champion suffered a concussion on the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Page missed a few weeks, and he returned on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite and brawled with Moxley. The following week, Moxley stated that Page knew where to find him, seemingly challenging him to a fight.
AEW Rampage (12/9/2022) Results: Moxley vs. Takeshita, Orange Cassidy & Hikaru Shida In Action.
AEW Rampage (12/9/2022). - Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. - Regina Di Wave Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny (w/ Penelope Ford). - Lee Moriarty & "Big Bill" William Morrisey In Action. - Ruby Soho & Tay Melo Speak. - Orange Cassidy Defends AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Live Coverage.
