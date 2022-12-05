On December 16, 2022, Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown, two titles will be on the line, and above all else, Sami Zayn might have undergone a makeover. It was announced on Friday, December 9 that Roman Reigns will be returning on December 16. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns would not be out of action for long. As part of Roman Reigns' return, the Usos have suggested to Sami Zayn that he got a haircut prior to the return of the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

3 HOURS AGO