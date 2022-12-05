Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Lane County officials and community members discuss future mental health center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members and a panel of Lane County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss a stabilization center, which is set to be built on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Eugene. The center will be a 24/7 mental health facility, open to anyone for any reason...
hh-today.com
A chance to learn something, destroyed!
For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
KTVL
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
eugenecascadescoast.org
Main Street in Cottage Grove
Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
kqennewsradio.com
SENIOR CENTER WITH HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE
The Roseburg Senior Center will hold its 8th annual Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale this weekend. It is a fundraiser for the facility and will feature handmade craft items perfect for holiday shopping. The event will run Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch is available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with breakfast served on Saturday. Door prizes will be given out.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
kezi.com
Family attorney for Brett Bruns sheds light on wrongful death lawsuit settlement
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns is fighting for change in youth behavioral health care. This comes after Bruns' family reached a $2.5 million settlement with the Oregon Youth Authority and Looking Glass in the wrongful death lawsuit of Bruns. Three years ago, Bruns took his own...
klcc.org
Cascades Raptor Center helps birds of prey take flight again
A barred owl - designated 22-68 because it's the 68th bird admitted to the Cascades Raptor Center in 2022 - is held by volunteer Briana Deyling, before being examined ahead of its release earlier this year at Campbell Park. For over than 30 years, the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
klcc.org
EWEB Board to weigh decommissioning of Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
The utility that operates a 90-year-old hydroelectric dam on the McKenzie River says it’s considering a proposal to remove it. A spokesperson for EWEB says the board was receptive to general manager Frank Lawson’s recommendation to decommission the Leaburg project. Environmental, social, and financial aspects were all discussed, said EWEB’s electric generation manager, Lisa Krentz.
kpic
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
klcc.org
Eugene detectives expanding investigation of tax preparer charged with aggravated theft
Investigators are seeking tips and victims in a case involving a Eugene tax preparation firm. According to the Eugene Police, 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, operator of Eugene Tax Service Incorporated, stopped making tax payments for two business clients beginning in 2019. This left them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties, but Stout continued collecting their tax money. Police say she took money from the business customers’ paychecks and deposited it into her own personal account for personal use.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
kptv.com
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
