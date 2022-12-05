Read full article on original website
Ha Ha
4d ago
but he came from such a rich diverse community. there must be a mistake. the gun must have fired itself for sure
jltor
4d ago
So sad he ruined his life like that, good luck let God in your life he will watch over you during your prison time.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
3 men arrested after robbery, kidnapping in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Three men in Akron were arrested following what police are calling a "brazen" robbery and kidnapping on Thursday. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ardella Avenue after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. After the officers arrived, the suspects ran into the house before attempting the exit the house, which was surrounded.
56-year-old inmate dies at Cuyahoga County Jail; 2 MetroHealth employees suspended
CLEVELAND — A 56-year-old inmate in the Cuyahoga County Jail died in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the county, a correction officer found Edrick H. Brooks unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday. EMS responded as emergency medical protocol was administered and Brooks was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m.
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man convicted of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. In November, a jury...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Another Cuyahoga County Jail Inmate Died While in Custody
A cause of death has yet to be determined
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
56-year-old inmate dies hours after being booked at Cuyahoga County Jail
A 56-year-old man who was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday morning was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead early Friday morning, according to officials.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
cleveland19.com
Federal grand jury indicts Kent bank robbery suspect
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man for the armed robbery of a Kent bank in May. According to Kent police, Trevon Kilpatrick walked into the Huntington Bank in the 100 block of E. Main St. on May 31. Kilpatrick allegedly pointed a gun...
29-year-old man sentenced to life in prison after murder of woman in 2018
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 15 years for the murder of 31-year-old woman in 2018.
Man arrested after police pursuit in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 42-year-old Cleveland man was taken into custody after "recklessly" driving a motorized bicycle inside Crocker Park, leading to a chase with police officers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident...
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in bank lot: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun had approached him while he was in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland. Police have no suspects.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
Youngstown police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
