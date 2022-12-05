ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Editorial: Sabotage in Moore County can't be tolerated. Act swiftly, prevent its spread

CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022; editorial #8811. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It was a heinous act of violent vandalism – “sabotage” is how Gov. Roy Cooper describes it. Others see it as domestic terrorism. The destruction of two Moore County power stations – cutting off power to 45,000 homes, schools, businesses and hospitals while endangering the lives and livelihoods of thousands – was criminal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud

A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
RALEIGH, NC
Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Lee County

SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County detectives are looking for a man wanted for murder from a fatal shooting in November. On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly for the murder of Randy Kelly. Officers found Randy Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Buckhorn...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

