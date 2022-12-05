Read full article on original website
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
Meet the Cary woman behind the Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper
CARY, N.C. — Sitting in her real estate office in Cary, Becky Harper doesn’t look like a politico. She’s never held elected office and doesn’t want to – but she is passionate about fair voting districts. Harper volunteered to be one of the plaintiffs in...
Defense attorney says perpetrator of substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued, here's what’s likely to come next in this investigation. Christian Dysart is a defense attorney representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. So this matter in Moore County is strikingly similar. A motive has not been released. He said finding out a...
Editorial: Sabotage in Moore County can't be tolerated. Act swiftly, prevent its spread
CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022; editorial #8811. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It was a heinous act of violent vandalism – “sabotage” is how Gov. Roy Cooper describes it. Others see it as domestic terrorism. The destruction of two Moore County power stations – cutting off power to 45,000 homes, schools, businesses and hospitals while endangering the lives and livelihoods of thousands – was criminal.
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head
The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
Neighbor recounts hearing around 20 gun shots the night of the power grid attack
For the first time we're seeing pictures of the damaged equipment at the Carthage substation in Moore County, where bullet holes are clearly visible. Images were sent by photographer Jonathan Drake. Investigators are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots...
Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Lee County
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County detectives are looking for a man wanted for murder from a fatal shooting in November. On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly for the murder of Randy Kelly. Officers found Randy Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Buckhorn...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Former QVC employee speaks with WRAL Investigates about deadly December 2021 warehouse fire, ATF can't determine cause
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A former QVC employee who was there when the deadly December 2021 warehouse fire started and who has knowledge of the investigation believes there is more to the story than what the Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released.
Knightdale couple use outdoor holiday decorations to raise donations for charitable causes
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A family in Knightdale goes all out every year for Christmas. And as the lights and inflatables have become an attraction, they have turned their effort into giving back. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday...
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Food Lion donates $30K in gift cards to help Moore County residents after widespread outages
SALISBURY, N.C. — The grocery store chain Food Lion announced Thursday it would doante $30,000 in gift cards to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Norht Carolina to help people in Moore County. The gift cards will be distributed through the food bank’s partner agencies located in Moore...
Family balks at limitations put on ability to talk about, take notes on body camera video of police shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The family of a woman fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer is choosing not view police body camera video of her death because of a judge’s gag order, according to lawyers representing the family. On July 1, a Fayetteville police officer fatally shot Jada...
