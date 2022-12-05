ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried vows to testify before House Committee on Financial Services over FTX collapse when he's 'finished learning and reviewing what happened'

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOUP2_0jXk0yeg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WjtS_0jXk0yeg00
Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13.

om Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify when he's finished "learning and reviewing what happened."
  • Bankman-Fried addressed his tweet to Rep. Maxine Waters and the US House Committee on Financial Services.
  • Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13.

Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services when he's "finished learning and reviewing what happened," following the implosion of his crypto empire.

Bankman-Fried is facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas after he was accused of misusing FTX customer funds to prop up the trading firm Alameda Research, which Bankman-Fried also owned.

In a tweet addressed to US Rep. Maxine Waters and the House Committee on Financial Services, the disgraced crypto boss said on Sunday: "Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain. I'm not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify."

Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13.

Representatives for FTX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours. The company's new CEO, John Ray III, has said that Bankman-Fried no longer speaks for the company. Bankman-Fried could not be reached for comment directly.

Bankman-Fried has embarked on a media apology tour in the last few weeks.

The FTX cofounder has been giving interviews to publications making various comments about the collapse of FTX, including that he felt his " biggest " mistake was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried also told Bloomberg last week that billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda Research were gone because the companies were spending more than they made.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 8

d man
4d ago

I can tell you what happened,the dnc pocketed the majority of these funds.thats what happened.its one giant money laundering ponzi scheme.open and shut case for any first year prosecutor

Reply
4
Related
coingeek.com

Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried

“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

Sam Bankman-Fried showed a Bloomberg reporter a spreadsheet of company finances. He said that problems were discovered after FTX and Alameda finances were added together. The company, which had no accounting department, had double-counted $8 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried says he "misaccounted" $8 billion after some FTX customer funds were mistakenly...
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy