Sam Bankman-Fried vows to testify before House Committee on Financial Services over FTX collapse when he's 'finished learning and reviewing what happened'

Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13. om Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify when he's finished "learning and reviewing what happened."

Bankman-Fried addressed his tweet to Rep. Maxine Waters and the US House Committee on Financial Services.

Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13.

Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services when he's "finished learning and reviewing what happened," following the implosion of his crypto empire.

Bankman-Fried is facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas after he was accused of misusing FTX customer funds to prop up the trading firm Alameda Research, which Bankman-Fried also owned.

In a tweet addressed to US Rep. Maxine Waters and the House Committee on Financial Services, the disgraced crypto boss said on Sunday: "Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain. I'm not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify."

Rep. Waters had previously invited Bankman-Fried to participate in a hearing on December 13.

Representatives for FTX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours. The company's new CEO, John Ray III, has said that Bankman-Fried no longer speaks for the company. Bankman-Fried could not be reached for comment directly.

Bankman-Fried has embarked on a media apology tour in the last few weeks.

The FTX cofounder has been giving interviews to publications making various comments about the collapse of FTX, including that he felt his " biggest " mistake was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried also told Bloomberg last week that billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda Research were gone because the companies were spending more than they made.

Read the original article on