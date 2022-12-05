ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does it begin to look a lot like Christmas? Dec. 5, Pennsylvanians say, no matter when the store decorations go up

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Christmas decorations are seen Nov. 22 on Main Street in Bethlehem. Despite the early decorations, in Pennsylvania, Dec. 5 is the date residents think it begins to feel like Christmas. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Sometime between the abomination of Santas at Halloween and the full swing of Advent is the day it begins to look — or, more precisely, to feel — like Christmas.

Now, thanks to one of the many companies that investigate this sort of thing, we know what that day is in every state in the union , based on survey responses from 3,000 people.

In Pennsylvania, it’s Dec. 5, according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com . That happens to be a Monday this year, which isn’t a day anyone associates with cheer and merriment, but there isn’t much to be done about that.

It’s tempting to say cold weather has something to do with the timing of Christmas sentiment, but New Mexicans feel Christmassy earlier than anyone — Dec. 1 — and no one is building snowmen in New Mexico.

South Dakotans, by contrast, who know a thing or two about the cold, don’t get in the spirit until Dec. 12. That’s the latest date on the list, a full eight days after North Dakotans. Alaskans and Hawaiians feel it a day earlier than Pennsylvanians, on Dec. 4, Alabamians on the 6th, Idahoans on the 3rd.

In The Morning Call’s own informal social media poll, the first Christmassy day of the year was reckoned to be Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when shopping turns from errand to stampede.

It was, admittedly, a smaller sample size — 68 votes — but Dec. 5 ranked a distant fourth. Dec. 1 was second, Dec. 10 was third.

For people who still consider Christmas a holiday in the literal sense of the word — holy day — as opposed to the finish line of that mad dash through malls and online marketplaces, it begins to feel like Christmas on the first Sunday of Advent, the four-week liturgical season during which Christians prepare for the coming of Christ.

Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, so it can start as early as Nov. 27 — as it did this year — and as late as Dec. 3.

That means Pennsylvania’s Christians, at least, outpace more secular holiday celebrants in getting into the spirit, though the Advent spirit is a slightly different thing. It’s a time of joyful expectation, but also penitence, a time to turn away from worldly distractions, shopping included, and focus the heart on eternity.

But that’s a bit of heavy sledding for our purposes here. Let’s look instead at the next step in the evolution of Christmas feeling — the date people in each state stop giving a figgy pudding about work because it’s holiday time.

This is according to Mixbook , a photo book company that conducted its own 3,000-person survey to pinpoint the — ahem — advent of Christmas fever, when employees start to mentally clock out and grow less productive.

“But that’s all year,” the boss chuckles.

Good one, boss. But the survey says Dec. 14 for Pennsylvanians.

“It appears the excitement of festive get-togethers with friends and family, and the preoccupation with all the associated tasks, such as Christmas shopping, totally take over their minds,” Mixbook says.

Idahoans evidently succumb to this feeling earliest, on Dec. 7. But the workers of New Hampshire, where the state motto is “live free or die,” keep themselves as busy as Santa’s elves until Dec. 21.

Other findings: More than half of workers say their strained relationships with certain co-workers improve at holiday time. Happy hour moves up from 5 p.m. or so to the oddly precise time of 2:42 p.m. And 18% of workers admit to having a drink before lunchtime.

Well, it isn’t the 14th yet, reader. Back to work.

Morning Call reporter Daniel Patrick Sheehan can be reached at 610-820-6598 or dsheehan@mcall.com .

Comments / 1

