Food Stamps Schedule: New Hampshire EBT for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

By Vance Cariaga
 4 days ago
Residents of New Hampshire who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have it easy when it comes to remembering when benefits are paid each month . The payment date always falls on the 5th for all SNAP recipients in the Granite State, including in December 2022.

SNAP benefits are administered by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Eligibility depends on your household size, income, expenses and resources. You might qualify if you own your home, have no home, live with someone else or live alone. You also might qualify if you have a job and don’t have children as long as your household meets eligibility guidelines. The program provides deductions for expenses such as housing, utilities, medical costs and child care.

The easiest way to apply for SNAP benefits in New Hampshire is online at nheasy.nh.gov. You also can call 603-271-9700 or 1-800-852-3345 (ext. 9700) to request an application by mail, or print out an application from the DHHS SNAP website .

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. In New Hampshire, your SNAP benefits are deposited monthly onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. You can learn more about the card at the EBT webpage .

EBT cards can be used at SNAP-approved grocery stores and retailers to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

EBT cardholders in New Hampshire can also make online purchases of approved items at Amazon, Aldi, Walmart, BJ’s Warehouse Club, Price Chopper, Hannaford, Price Rite, McKinnon’s, Whole Foods, Shaw’s and Target. Delivery and other additional fees cannot be paid with EBT cards.

In addition, EBT cardholders who are members of Sam’s Club can use the “Sam’s Club: Scan & Go Purchase” feature in-club to link an EBT card and streamline checkouts at physical club locations for EBT-eligible items.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In New Hampshire, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program .

How To Score EBT Discounts

SNAP benefits in New Hampshire and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. Here’s a quick look at money-saving opportunities your EBT card provides:

  • Amazon Prime discount : Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships . To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify.
  • Museum discounts: Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. According to the Food Stamps Now website, participating museums in New Hampshire include the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene and the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover.
  • Farmers’ markets: You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.
  • Lifeline Program : If you are a SNAP recipient and your income is below a certain level, you might qualify for free or low-cost landline or cell phone service through the Federal Lifeline Program. You might also get discounted internet service. Consult with your provider to see if it offers the program.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps Schedule: New Hampshire EBT for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

