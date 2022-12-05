Gainesville scored on a pair of Eric Guerra field goals in the first half but trail top-ranked Hughes 23-6 after two quarters in the Class 6A championship Friday in Atlanta. In the closing minute of the first half, Panthers quarterback Prentiss Noland orchestrated two touchdown drives, the first capped by a 20-yard pass to Jekail Middbrooks.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO