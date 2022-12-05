Mr. Terry Lynn Street, age 67, of Mena passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Mena Regional. Terry was born on January 15, 1955, in Azusa, California to the late Llyod Street and the late Vonda Ashcroft Street. Mr. Street enjoyed the simple things in life like guns, cars, movies. He also like learning anything he could about the civil war, but most of all loved being with his family and spending time with them.

MENA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO