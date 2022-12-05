Read full article on original website
mypulsenews.com
Bill Ray McCourtney
Bill Ray McCourtney, age 87, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Green House Cottages of Homewood. He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1935, to Prunes and Bernice McCourtney in Mena, Arkansas. Bill attended the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Mena. He was quick...
mypulsenews.com
Terry Lynn Street
Mr. Terry Lynn Street, age 67, of Mena passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Mena Regional. Terry was born on January 15, 1955, in Azusa, California to the late Llyod Street and the late Vonda Ashcroft Street. Mr. Street enjoyed the simple things in life like guns, cars, movies. He also like learning anything he could about the civil war, but most of all loved being with his family and spending time with them.
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
mypulsenews.com
Fred Dwight Dean
Fred Dwight Dean, age 49, of Cove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Mena Regional Health System in Mena. He was born on Friday, June 29, 1973, to Franklin Dean Sr. and Hilda Broach Dean in De Queen, Arkansas. Fred liked to keep to himself and spend...
KHBS
Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
KSLA
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Former Bonanza treasurer accused of stealing over $38K from city
A former Bonanza treasurer has been arrested and charged with stealing over $38,000 from the city.
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
