ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly

Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts

Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding

Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday

The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island. The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild. Fort Myers Beach says a...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island

Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy