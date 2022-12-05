Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly
Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
WINKNEWS.com
FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts
Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
WINKNEWS.com
People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
WINKNEWS.com
2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday
The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island. The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild. Fort Myers Beach says a...
Lane closures on Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have temporarily closed three eastbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
Man points gun at customers eating free pizza from North Fort Myers restaurant
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested after pointing a gun at customers who were receiving free pizza at a Cuban restaurant located at 5660 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Cristian Andrade-Banegas, 34, was at the restaurant and became enraged after people accepted free pizza after...
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
WINKNEWS.com
How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island
Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
Estero Blvd reopens after propane tank leak
Firefighters fixed a propane gas leak at Sunset Condos, in the 6400 block of Estero Blvd. on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
FDEM director, other officials to answer questions in Fort Myers Beach
Anyone living in Fort Myers Beach who still feels left in the dark and frustrated after Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity Friday evening to meet and get answers from Florida’s emergency management director. Residents will get the chance to talk to FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and representatives from...
