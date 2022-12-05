ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They'll shut the doors New Year's Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won't regret it. Dec. 10-11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That

A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Staten Island filmmaker's horror film released. It's scary. It's thrilling. It's funny. It's a Christmas movie!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Filmmaker Steven LaMorte, an award-winning director and producer of music videos, web content, feature films, and virtual reality experiences, has directed his latest Christmas horror film — just in time for the holiday season. “The Mean One” is making its debut in theaters all...
