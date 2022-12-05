Read full article on original website
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Mangia! SILive.com subscribers enjoy free Italian heroes from Anthony’s Paninoteca in Great Kills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Subscribers came hungry for our free sandwich giveaway. Advance/SILive.com subscribers showed up to Anthony’s Paninoteca in Great Kills between 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday to claim a signature sandwich on the house. “My family has been subscribing to the Advance for almost 40 years,”...
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Whiskey Hideaway’s family-friendly food lineup and billiards on Forest Avenue | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Owners of the Whiskey Hideaway finally opened this month at 2645 Forest Ave. in the home of former Bootleg Mannings. The spacious restaurant and lounge offers 10 billiard tables. And, as its moniker suggests, craft booze and cocktails are headlining items. In this episode of...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That
A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
How Staten Island exhibit captures a love of all people through one woman’s inclusive doll collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Immerse yourself in a life-sized dollhouse as you walk by Black, Brown, white and Asian dolls living among one another as they sing in church, enjoy teatime and celebrate weddings in style. The “Someone Like Me” doll exhibit at the Canvas Institute in Tompkinsville is curated...
Staten Island Skating Pavilion completes a major renovation: Here’s a peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Sal Tirro started a months-long renovation on his 27-year-old ice skating and entertainment complex this past summer, the goal was to update the aging venue, replace the ice and give Staten Island skaters and hockey players a more modern home. New scoreboard? Check. Updated...
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Staten Island filmmaker’s horror film released. It’s scary. It’s thrilling. It’s funny. It’s a Christmas movie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Filmmaker Steven LaMorte, an award-winning director and producer of music videos, web content, feature films, and virtual reality experiences, has directed his latest Christmas horror film — just in time for the holiday season. “The Mean One” is making its debut in theaters all...
[WATCH] Walking Through Brooklyn's Dyker Heights, Christmas 2022
⁴ᴷ New York City Christmas Walk ✨Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2021 🎄🎅 (December 1, 2022) Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong...
It’s a holiday treat! Kids 12 and under can get free tickets to the Winter Lantern Festival in St. George.
Sure, that giant tree at Rockefeller Center is a sight to behold. But who needs the trek to get there?. We’ve got the NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with spectacular displays in all kinds of vibrant colors. And beginning today,...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
These Staten Island stores sold the most million dollar lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hey, you never know. That was the old New York Lottery slogan and it’s true -- you never know if you’re going to win. And if you do win, how much?. According to LotteryGuru.com, the odds of winning the N.Y. Lotto jackpot are 1 in 45,057,474, with prizes being available at five different tiers.
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
