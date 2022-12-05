Read full article on original website
BNB to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?
Binance has been on a slow decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked positive catalysts to take the price higher. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate but is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was trading at $289 and looking increasingly bearish. Investors now stare at a possible price bottom at $266.
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
Toko token gains 100% on Binance news. Here is the next potential price action
TKO rose by 100% on reports of the acquisition of Tokocrypto by Binance. The cryptocurrency has slid by 28% since forming a local top at $0.57. Toko (TKO/USD) token is attracting buyers. With a surge of 100%, it may be too late to buy TKO now. But when an opportune moment comes, you could snap the token, thanks to positive cryptocurrency news.
KNC dips by 7%, but Bitizen Wallet’s adoption could push it higher soon
KNC has lost roughly 7% of its value today as the market becomes bearish. Bitizen Wallet has integrated with Kyber Network’s KyberSwap Aggregator. The total crypto market cap could drop below $800 billion if the bearish trend continues. Bitizen Wallet integrates with KyberSwap Aggregator. KNC, the native token of...
PayPal expands cryptocurrencies operations to Luxembourg
PayPal has announced that it is expanding its cryptocurrency operations to Luxembourg despite the ongoing crypto winter which is projected to extend to 2023 after the FTX collapse. KEY TAKEAWAYS. 2022 has been one of the darkest years for the crypto industry because of the crushing prices and collapse of...
ApeCoin staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and remains green over the week. ApeCoin will start to issue staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the upper limit of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking functionality is no longer a dream – it’s a reality. Staking rewards are set to...
Ripple Keeps Falling Amid XRP-SEC Lawsuit Whilst MCADE is Selling Out in Its Presale
Ripple (XRP) has been falling sharply due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the coin. In contrast, investors are showing an increased interest in Metacade (MCADE). Metacade is selling out in the presale as investors flock to Web3 gaming, given how lucrative this niche is proving to be. Why is Ripple...
Decentraland Price Prediction: How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023
The race is on to see which metaverse project is going to come out on top and see which coin will give investors the biggest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart compared to others in the industry but can its MANA token stay ahead of the best newcomers in the next year? A look at big upcoming moves in this market shows that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple will lose against the SEC. Here is how XRP is behaving
XRP has been trading at or slightly below the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case against Ripple. XRP awaits further triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) is still in waiting mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as if buyers are not sure if to break above. They are, however, relentless in letting bears take the price below this level. Who wins?
Crypto lender Celsius ordered to return crypto worth $44M to customers
The funds in question are cryptocurrencies held within custody accounts on Celsius that were yet to be transferred from earned accounts. The order was given by a United States Bankruptcy in a December 7, 2022 hearing. The amount is only a fraction of the billions that Celsius owes creditors. Celsius...
Axie Infinity continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token lost 6.60% on Thursday despite previous gains. Axie Infinity has been recording increasing activity on the platform. The token faces resistance at the 50-day moving average. After strong gains, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) price is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, despite retaining a...
LUNC price forms a bullish pattern as USTC pumps
Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday. The number of LUNC holders has been stable. USTC price soared by over 20%. Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday as investors reacted to the strong comeback of USTC. It rose to a high of $0.00017, which was slightly above this week’s low of $0.00016. LUNC’s price is about 71% below the highest level this year.
7 of the Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Games to Invest in for 2023
In a recent report, DappRadar stated that $1.3 billion was raised by play-to-earn and metaverse games in Q3 2022 alone. This comes with almost a million daily active wallets interacting with these games. These figures show that, even since its beginning, play-to-earn gaming has been offering excellent investment opportunities that can’t be missed.
Toncoin is on the verge of a breakout. Here is the next potential target for bulls
The cryptocurrency is retesting the resistance at $1.97. Investors should watch for a breakout for a chance to buy the token. Toncoin (TON/USD) trades at $1.97. The level is an important resistance zone; it is the third time the cryptocurrency has tested it since September. TONCOIN was trading with increasing momentum at the crucial level, implying that buyers were looking for a potential breakout. Will it happen?
Metacade Looks Ready for a 20X Jump in Value
Right now, metaverse tokens make up some of the largest and most successful projects in the world of crypto. Now is definitely the time to think about going big in crypto for seeing big gains in return. There are loads of coins set to jump in value but few, if any, can match the upside potential of Metacade’s native token, MCADE.
Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns
Are you a crypto gamer or play video games? The advent of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the next level. Crypto gaming allows you to play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after winning. There are notable platforms where you can game and earn tokens. With crypto gaming relatively new, you can buy and benefit from the price appreciation of the native tokens to associated blockchains. Here are our top picks based on market capitalisation:
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price recovery stalled this week after defying gravity amid the ongoing crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a few points below this month’s high of $84.47. It remains about 60% from the lowest level in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been in...
Circle plan to go public is cancelled. What does it mean for stablecoin market?
Circle, issuer of USDC, has cancelled a plan to go public in a $9 billion deal. Public listing could have presented USDC as the anti-Tether, pushing a fully transparent and audited angle. Cancelled deal reflects pulldown in prices across the board. Circle remain determined to go public eventually, but in...
Normalcy returning to crypto markets, on-chain data shows
Over the last few months, the crypto market has largely been pretty serene. Bitcoin had been in crab motion around $20,000 for quite a while, as it plodded along while waiting for the wider macro conditions to make a move. I wrote in late October to be cautious around this...
