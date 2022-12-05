Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Lawter Reappointed Commission Board Chair
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Butch Lawter of Clayton was reappointed Board Chairman for another year. “Thank you. Thank you for the faith that you put in me for another year as chairman,” Lawter told his fellow commissioners after the Dec. 5 reappointment. Lawter was nominated by Commissioner Tony Braswell.
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
jocoreport.com
Accident Reported At Intersection Awaiting NCDOT Safety Upgrade
FOUR OAKS – No one was injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle accident on US 701 South at Stewart Road near Four Oaks. Two adults and two children were involved in the 3:50pm collision. The occupants were checked out at the scene by Johnston County EMS but were not transported.
WRAL
Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
WRAL
Family loses home in Johnston County house fire
A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: John PayneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
cbs17
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
angier.org
Pubic Notice of Emergency Meeting
The Angier Board of Commissioners has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held December 8, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video call in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to authorize the Town Attorney to draft an agreement with a possible Interim Town Manager and to give the authority to the Mayor to execute the contract. The Board will be going into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(6); personnel matter.
jocoreport.com
William “Bill” Hill
Smithfield – William Raefell Hill, age 77 passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Durham County on November 2, 1945, he was a son to the late William Hill and Myrtle Bass Hill. Bill was a loving husband, father, and...
jocoreport.com
Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement
GOLDSBORO – On Monday evening, following the Wayne County Board of Education Meeting, Superintendent Dr. David A. Lewis met with his Leadership Team to share his retirement letter which he presented to the Board Members earlier in the day. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the...
County OKs employee raises, hiring bonuses for ‘hard-to-fill’ positions
Sampson County leaders on Monday approved implementing 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, a
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
jocoreport.com
Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield
SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
wunc.org
Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area
The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
jocoreport.com
Jason Eugene Mann
Raleigh, NC: Mr. Jason Eugene Mann, age 49, of Graham Newton Road, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held-11:00AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Hilltop Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Revs. Jeff Jones and Rudy Manriquez will officiate. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC.
jocoreport.com
April Ennis Hansley
Smithfield, NC: Mrs. April Ennis Hansley, age 56, of Packing Plant Road, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held-3:00PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Lees Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Dunn. Officiating will be Revs. Randy Beasley and Keith Bonner. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
wcti12.com
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
jocoreport.com
Fire Displaces Family Of Eight
WILSON’S MILLS – A Johnston County woman was awakened at 2:00am Friday to unfamiliar sounds and ended up grabbing her four children then fleeing from her burning home. Flames were reportedly seen far from the scene of the fire and firefighters reported the two-story residence to be “fully involved” when they arrived at the Horatio Court home off of Rock Pillar Road.
Man killed in Franklin County crash
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
