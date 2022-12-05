Read full article on original website
WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal
Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
'This might sound crazy,' but WVU has a plan to improve on defense
A season ago, West Virginia's basketball reached the 80-point mark five times in 33 games. "I don't ever want to have to think about last year again," head coach Bob Huggins said Friday. Understood, but this may help!
WVU Football transfer and scholarship tracker - 12/9 at 4:00PM ET Update
Everything further down in this article is more detailed. It includes a position-by-position breakdown of the scholarship situation, the recruiting situation, and the transfer situation. Up here at the top? We'll keep it bare bones and update it regularly - an updated scholarship counter, plus the latest WVU Football transfer portal tracker.
UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer
With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
WVU AD Wren Baker Talks New Era of College Athletics with Transfer Portal, NIL
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Embrace” was the word used by new WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker a lot during his introductory press conference on Monday morning. “Name, Image and Likeness is about opportunities. I think it’s important that we embrace it. That we promote it,” Baker said.
West Virginia Among First Offers for Louisiana Tech Transfer WR Tre Harris
On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
West Virginia native and WVU alumni returns home to serves as WVU Tech president
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia native and West Virginia University alumni T. Ramon Stuart will return to the Mountain State as the next campus president of WVU Tech. Stuart recently served as president of Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. Before his role at Clayton State, he served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
Vito’s Pizza in Clarksburg announces closing
Vito's Pizza & Restaurant in Clarksburg announced on Monday that it is closing its doors, at least for now.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
