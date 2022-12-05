ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

MountaineerMaven

WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer

With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Among First Offers for Louisiana Tech Transfer WR Tre Harris

On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
MORGANTOWN, WV
woay.com

West Virginia native and WVU alumni returns home to serves as WVU Tech president

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia native and West Virginia University alumni T. Ramon Stuart will return to the Mountain State as the next campus president of WVU Tech. Stuart recently served as president of Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. Before his role at Clayton State, he served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Barbour County police looking for missing teen

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
