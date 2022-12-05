On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO