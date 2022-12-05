3 Things To Do This Week: December 5 – 11

With so much to do in Hampton Roads right now during the holiday season, there are plenty of ways to help the week fly by. We are helping you plan with three things you can do.

ODU Planetarium Movie Night

On December 6, Old Dominion University is hosting a free movie night at the planetarium. The school is playing Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey as a part of the library’s Naro film collection. It's a chance to take a trip through space, while being among the stars. The doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 8 p.m.

Hampton University Museum Holiday and Kwanzaa Marketplace

The Hampton University Museum is hosting its annual Holiday and Kwanzaa Marketplace. There you can discover one-of-a-kind gifts and support the local community. It's happening Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it's free to attend.

Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops! Concert

This weekend, the sounds and symphony of the holiday season are playing throughout the seven cities. The Virginia Symphony’s Holiday Pops! Concert kicks off at the Ferguson Center in Newport News this Thursday. The concert will be at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on Friday and at the Sandler Center on Sunday.

Norfolk Admirals vs. Adirondack Thunder

What better way to spend the holiday season than in an ice-cold arena? The Norfolk Admirals are back home this week to face off against the Adirondack Thunder. Games will be held at the Scope this Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets ahead of time, click here .

Visit Santa Claus

Santa Claus is back in town just weeks ahead of his busiest day of the year. You can find Old Saint Nick at Lynnhaven Mall every day at 11 a.m. He's also making stops at Greenbrier Mall, the MacArthur Center and on the Battleship Wisconsin! To make an appointment with the big guy ahead of time click here .

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Up on the Peninsula, you can enjoy the holiday spirit at "Christmas Town" in Busch Gardens. The celebration returned to Williamsburg last month. It’s one of the largest light displays in North America with more than 10 million lights throughout the park.